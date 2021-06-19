This Modified KTM RC 390 by Rajputana Custom Motorcycles is Clean and Fast

A Jaipur-based motorcycle modifier service named Rajputana Customs Motorcycles has customised a KTM RC 390 motorcycle. The modified two-wheeler has been named Kush as it has been commissioned by Kush Bansali. Even though the exact price of this project is not known, it is safe to assume that a hefty amount has been spent as there are too many changes in the body. The all-new bike looks stronger, royal and sporty. The photo of the powerful machine has been shared on Rajputana Customs Motorcycles’ official Facebook page. From the looks, it is clear that there is no visual similarity between the original KTM 390 and the modified one.

As per a report in Cartoq, it is not clear if the well-built bike has got any modifications in terms of the engine or not. The original KTM 390 comes with a 373-cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine which generates 44 hp power and 36 Nm of torque.

The bike body has been painted in rich brown colour and all panels originally installed on the two-wheeler have been removed. The orange trellis frame has been re-painted in grey while the engine and some other parts have got a black finish. A shield-like cover can be spotted in grey.

Also Watch:

In terms of design, the customiser has added two LED bars and have integrated them vertically so that they can also act as headlights. The stock headlights have been removed entirely. The fuel tank has also been entirely redesigned and looks quite funky and sporty on the bike. At the back custom made LED tail light has been fitted in the frame. Another unmissable change is in the wheels. The alloy wheels of the two-wheeler have been replaced by blacked-out spoke rims. The wheels on the vehicle get slick track-spec tyre. It has also got a custom made exhaust pipe along with upgraded front brakes. The pipe instead of being in black can be spotted in Golden colour.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here