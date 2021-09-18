This Customised ‘Black Ops’ Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Looks Menacing

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is not just a favourite of motorcycle enthusiasts but is also the choice of many independent bike designers and modifiers. The easy architecture of the bike allows independent designers to experiment with the looks and add their own touch to the bike. The internet is flooded with photos of the modified versions of the bikes and the latest addition to this list is one by Low Life Motorcycles, a custom workshop in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires. The designers posted photos of this modified Interceptor 650 named ‘Black Ops’ on Instagram.

The change in styling is visible right from the front, and the motorcycle sports a new round headlight mated with a tiny fender. The stock instrument cluster on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been replaced with a semicircular digital unit. The front forks get seal protectors and the stock turn indicators have been replaced with a dynamic aftermarket unit.

The overall stance of the bike has also been shortened and a new single-piece seat finds its place on the top. As the name suggests, this Interceptor GT 650 features an all-black look and there’s a black matte finish strip running longitudinally on the top of the fuel tank. The black strip gets multiple circular cutouts along its length.

Both the front and rear fenders are extremely short and the original tyres have been replaced to make way for bigger knobby tyres adding an off-road feel to the motorcycles.

The side panels on both sides of Royal Enfield bike are a custom-made unit fitted with three small vents and the exhaust setup features custom made pipes with Nuke exhaust cans at the end. The engine cover sports multiple fins that mimic the cooling fins of the cylinder and the designers have also added a layer of protection in the form of a bash plate. This plate is fitted with the aim of protecting the crankcase during off-roading experiences.

While the designers have tweaked the output of the original, there is not much info shared about the updated output. The original RE Interceptor comes fitted with a 648 cc engine that has the ability to generate 47.65 PS of a max power couple with 52Nm of peak torque.

