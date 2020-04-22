This Customised Honda Amaze Pushes the Benchmark for Premium Appeal

Chennai-based customisation house Kitup is among the most popular ones in the country and has gained their name over time with their work on budget cars. An example of the same would be the car you see above. The customised Honda Amaze carries a host of changes on the outside as well as inside, so without further adieu let's dive into it.

Upfront, the car gets an all-black treatment with the ample use of chrome being ditched for a carbon-fibre finish. The design of the bumper remains the same, but the fog light now houses LED DRLs. The headlights are now blacked out and gets a projector set up too.

The profile of the car is highlighted by a new set of sporty alloy wheels and the ORVMs which has a carbon fibre finish as well. Additionally, the roof of the car has also been darkened. At the rear, the all-black treatment continues with the carbon fibre finished strip on the boot lid. The taillights have been replaced with LED unit as well.

The cabin in the customised Amaze gets a bump in terms of premium quotient too. It now ships with black leather seats which make the cabin feel more plush. On the dash is a similar treatment where all the gloss black inserts have been ditched for carbon fibre finish.

Also Watch:

