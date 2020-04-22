AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

This Customised Honda Amaze Pushes the Benchmark for Premium Appeal

Customised Honda Amaze.

Customised Honda Amaze.

Kitup is one of the most popular customisation-house in the country and this Honda Amaze explains why.

Share this:

Chennai-based customisation house Kitup is among the most popular ones in the country and has gained their name over time with their work on budget cars. An example of the same would be the car you see above. The customised Honda Amaze carries a host of changes on the outside as well as inside, so without further adieu let's dive into it.

Upfront, the car gets an all-black treatment with the ample use of chrome being ditched for a carbon-fibre finish. The design of the bumper remains the same, but the fog light now houses LED DRLs. The headlights are now blacked out and gets a projector set up too.

The profile of the car is highlighted by a new set of sporty alloy wheels and the ORVMs which has a carbon fibre finish as well. Additionally, the roof of the car has also been darkened. At the rear, the all-black treatment continues with the carbon fibre finished strip on the boot lid. The taillights have been replaced with LED unit as well.

The cabin in the customised Amaze gets a bump in terms of premium quotient too. It now ships with black leather seats which make the cabin feel more plush. On the dash is a similar treatment where all the gloss black inserts have been ditched for carbon fibre finish.

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,707,412

    +50,903*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,573,143

    +94,509*

  • Cured/Discharged

    688,129

    +36,393*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,602

    +7,213*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres