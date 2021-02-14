This Customised Honda Civic With Type R Body Kit is What We Need and Deserve

The Honda Civic badge has seen immense popularity since its inception. Iterations of the same badge have largely contributed to setting up the brand image and even benchmarks for other manufacturers in the segment. After having skipped the ninth-gen in the Indian market, Honda launched the tenth generation Civic in India to a very eager audience. And while we have seen radical cosmetic customisation before this, what we have here today is different in another direction.

The one you see here gets the glorified Type R kit. At the front, the chrome elements o the car have been ditched out for a blackened treatment. The car gets new bumpers like the Type R. This unit gets sharper lines and looks a lot more aggressive and sporty. There is a black splitter installed on the lower part of the bumper which adds to the aggressive look of the car. There is also a black coloured hood scoop which is probably not functional.

At the sides, there is a blacked side skirt. The dual-tone stock wheels are replaced with aftermarket units. At the rear, the car gets a spoiler which gives an aggressive look.

Mechanically, the car remains the same with its 1.8-litre i-VTEC engine that generates 141 Ps and 174 Nm of torque. It is available with a CVT gearbox only. The diesel version is powered by a 1.6 litre, i-DTEC engine generating 120 Ps and 300 Nm of peak torque. The diesel version is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox only.