This Customised Hyundai Creta With Motormind Body Kit Looks Lethal

The Hyundai Creta is undoubtedly among the most popular badges in the country. Its first-generation set benchmarks for many SUVs in its segment that came after. And as the competition grew tougher with potent models like its own cousin, Kia Seltos, which eclipsed its sales, Hyundai introduced the second-generation this year with more features and new powertrain options.

Given its popularity in the Indian market, we have previously covered ample of quirky customisations and modifications were done to the car. However, unlike the rest of them, what we have here today is a bit more special.

The car that you see above sports a body kit from Motormind that looks rather impressive. The name Motormind is a popular one in the customisation arena and this aggressive kit might suggest a thing or two. Starting with the changes, the car gets a new grille. Chrome elements on the car have been removed to add to the sporty look.

The headlamp now gets integrated LED indicators and the Hyundai logo has been removed. The car also gets a tweaked bumper that comes in grey paint with a splitter-like design.

From the side, the car sits on a set of alloy wheels that give it more character. The side skirt and the rear bumper is a part of the kit. The rear even sports a faux diffuser with third brake light.

The total cost of this Motormind body kit is Rs 1.11 lakh which includes Rs 16,000 each for the front grille and side skirts, Rs 19,000 for the rear spoiler and Rs 30,000 each for the front and rear bumper.