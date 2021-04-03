This Customised Hyundai Elantra Draped in Bright Yellow Paint is Hard to Ignore

If we are talking about appealing designs, it’s not hard to agree tha Hyundai Fluidic language hit it out of the park. Among the cars that won the hearts of consumers was the Elantra. However, while looks are subjective, there will always be a few who think of more. Similar to what you see above. And the result is rather amazing.

Starting with the changes on the outside, the car comes with a new body kit that makes the fluidic lines more pronounced, complimented by a bright shade of yellow which makes it hard to look away from. In addition to the eye-catching shade, the car gets ample of blacked out elements that makes it look even more menacing. On the side, the car gets air dams, which we are not sure if it’s functional.

The car sits on a set of new alloy wheels that comes with yellow brake callipers. The roof is completely blacked out and comes with a spoiler. At the back, the car gets a diffuser as well, adding to the visual appeal. The rear bumper is a new one and also present is a quad exhaust setup.

While there is no word on its performance credentials, the 2015 Elantra came with a choice of two engines including a 149PS 1.8-litre petrol engine and a 128PS 1.6-litre diesel engine.

