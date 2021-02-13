This Customised Kia Sonet Compact SUV Looks Menacing in All-Black Paint Scheme

The Kia Sonet stirred up a storm in the compact SUV segment on its arrival. That, in a way, was not so surprising to us considering that the manufacturer had a similar spell when it launched the Seltos in India. The new entrant fell perfectly in line with the company's success formula and had an evident edge over the other offerings in the same segment. While looks are subjective, we believe that one of the reasons why the Sonet garnered so much attention was because of its appealing design.

However, just when we made peace with how good the car looks, we came across this. The Kia Sonet customised here was undertaken by Kirthi Care in Bangalore. The exact variant of this Sonet is not known, however, it does look much sportier. It seems to be a Tech Line variant, not the top-end GT Line version.

The vehicle now looks even more sporty and aggressive with an all-black full-body Satin Black wrap from Avery Dennison. All the chrome parts including the door handle, front grille along other elements have been updated to new brushed aluminium parts. It also gets gloss painted parts the complement the whole new colour extremely well.

The customisation is reported to be just on the outside with the rest of the elements retained as the stock vesion. The Kia Sonet gets a minimalistic centre console that offers easy access to new features. The vehicle gets several first-in-segment features, such as a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and navigation system with UVO Connected technologies, BOSE premium seven-speaker system with LED sound mood lights and ventilated front seats.

In terms of mechanicals, the car is powered by the same engines as the Hyundai Venue. This includes a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit delivering 120 PS and 171 Nm, a 1.5-litre petrol unit that produces 115 PS 144 Nm and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit that puts out 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The engine will come with an option of a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AT, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and the IMT.