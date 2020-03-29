This Customised Maruti Suzuki Swift Defines the 'Hot' in Hot-Hatch

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most lauded hatchbacks in India. The car has stood out to be the best selling hatchbacks and has been at the forefront since its launch. But what very few know about is that there exists a sportier version of the car that is only sold in the foreign markets. The Swift Sport. And a few who do, have dreamt of having one in their garage. So what do you do if you want to a car that is not sold in India? Simple, you make one. Or at least tweak your stock car to look like one.

What you see above is a fine example of the same. While we are dark on details about any mechanical modifications, here's what the car spells on the outside. Starting from the front, the car gets a wider blacked-out grille that with a black stripe running through the centre. The headlights are the same with LED DRLs that have been blacked out.



The car carries the sports body kit that gives it the staggering butch stance. The profile of the car is highlighted by a set of golden alloy wheels that are wrapped in low-profile tyres. The suspensions have also been tweaked and the car now sits lower than before. The roof along with all the pillars have been blackened accentuating its sporty attire. At the rear, the taillights have been tweaked to carry clear glass full LED ones.

Image Source