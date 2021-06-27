This Customised Royal Enfield Himalayan Named SG 411 From Smoked Garage is Longing to be on a Flat

When it comes to the customisation of motorcycles, Royal Enfield usually seems to be the best choice. There have been many customised Royal Enfield Himalayan in the Indian market, but the recently customised two-wheeler has left motorcycle enthusiasts mind blown. People get their machine customised for different reasons, some like their bike more tour oriented, some get it done for the look, quite a lot of people get it done for upping the style game. However, the recently customised Royal Enfield Himalayan which is being called the SG 411 stands out. The two-wheeler has been customised by Smoked Garage in Indonesia’s Jakarta.

From the photos, one can clearly say that the two-wheeler has been entirely transformed. By looks, it would be impossible to identify the bike. The only way to figure out that the motorcycle is a Royal Enfield Himalayan is through the engine. The pictures reveal that the entire frame of the bike has been redesigned to fit in the rear monoshock and a stunning fuel tank. The swingarm of the bike has also been replaced and it has been converted into a single-seater. SG 411 is home to adjustable USD front forks and a custom handlebar.

The wheels too seem to be different from the original Royal Enfield Himalayan. The tyres that have been attached to the machine are very broad and are going to perform well in mild off-road conditions. The heavy tyres of the bike are adding to its muscular look and feel.

The brake duties are being completed by a pair of rotors up-front and a single one at the back. There is no information regarding any changes that have been made to the engine. As a result, it is safe to assume that this stunning two-wheeler continues to run on a 411 cc single-cylinder engine that generates 24.31 PS of power and 32 Nm of peak torque.

