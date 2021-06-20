This Customized Kia Seltos Gets a Humble Yet Appealing Makeover Adding Sportiness to SUV

Car and motorcycle modification is quite common in India. Many buyers prefer to get their vehicle modified for better performance and looks. In a recent video shared by We Care Automotive Detailing, a Kia Seltos Gt Line version has been improvised for better looks. The only alteration that has been done to the SUV launched in 2019 is in terms of design. The Mumbai based company has put a striped orange, blue and white sticker throughout the centre of the car. This has made the four wheeler look more sporty and swanky.

In the video, the details of the modification starting from measurement stage to the final pasting step have been shown. In fact, the difficulties and the challenges faced while pasting it perfectly have also been shared in the clip. There is no mention of any other modifications in the video and therefore, it is safe to assume that none would have been made. GT is the top trim model of the Seltos and is therefore, loaded with features.

Kia Seltos GT’s features include multi-function steering wheel, 360 view, front parking sensors, 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment screen, automatic climate control, integrated air purifier, rear AC vents and integrated air purifier.

The car has been made available in three engine options. The first is a 1.5 litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces115 Ps of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. This oil burner comes mated with either a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission gearbox.

The second engine option is the 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that can generate 115 Ps power and 144 Nm of torque. This oil burner has been teamed with both manual and IVT gearbox options. Lastly, there is a 1.4 litre turbo petrol engine which produces 140 Ps power and 242 Nm of peak torque. The buyer can take this engine option which is made available with 7-speed DCT and a manual gearbox option.

Image

