This Customized Kia SUV is the Most Powerful Seltos in the Country, Produces 170 PS Output
The 1.4L turbo GT Line variant of the Kia Seltos was modified with a 3M black Rose wrap, 19 inch BBS CI-R Staggered Wheels, and Quantum Tuning ECU remap.
Modified Kia Seltos SUV (Image: Instagram/ Autobots India)
Kia Motors has been making headlines since it rolled out its compact Seltos SUV in India. The SUV by the South Korean automobile manufacturer has got buyers excited. In fact, some car owners have even got their vehicles modified according to their preferences.
According to a report, the Gurugram-based company Autobots automotive customization has upgraded the SUV and it is being touted as the most powerful Seltos in the country.
The report further added the variant chosen for modification was the 1.4L turbo GT Line variant of the car. Autobots automotive customization had also shared the pictures of the modified version of Seltos and also penned down the changes introduced in it. According to the post, the transformation includes 3M black Rose wrap and 19 inch BBS CI-R Staggered Wheels that changes the look and feel of the SUV.
View this post on Instagram
Presenting India’s First Wrapped KIA Seltos!! —3M Black Rose Wrap Job —19” BBS CI-R Staggered Wheels —255/40/zr19 Pirelli P Zero Nero Tyres —Quantum Tuning (UK) ECU Remap —K&N Performance Filter —Remus Valvetronic Exhaust End Can —Electric Tail Gate Retrofit —Carbon Fiber Interior & Exterior Trimmings —Chrome Delete —3D Gel Plates —Reflector LEDs
The rear side of the SUV sports an electric tailgate. The SUV’s rear bumper has also been equipped with a reflector LED light. The Chrome plating at the front and rear have been turned into black. The Quantum Tuning ECU (Electronic control unit) remap makes it the most powerful customised SUV in the country. Post ECU remap, the amount of turning power(torque) produced by the SUV has increased to 170 Bhp (brake horsepower) and 250 Nm (newton meter) from 140 Ps and 242 Nm. Apart from the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, the Seoul-based Kia Motors’ Seltos is also available in 1.5-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Curious Case of BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga, Twitter 'Troll' Who Could be Future Neta
- Shantanu Maheshwari Saves Co-actor Reecha Sinha from Drowning
- Bigg Boss 13: Sara Ali Khan Greets Salman Khan with Aadaab and Internet is Loving it
- Thailand Masters: Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma Lose in 1st Round as 2020 Tokyo Dreams Take Further Hit
- This is The End of The Road For Vodafone m-Pesa as a Payments App