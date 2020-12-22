This Customized Mahindra Thar SUV With All-White Paint Makes us Wish it Was Stock

Mahindra Thar is one of those iconic automobiles which never go out of vogue. It was evident from the impressive response it received following the launch of its second generation variant earlier this year. It is a favourite of a lot of auto enthusiasts for many reasons, including its incredible design and sturdiness.

The stylish beast recently got an amazing custom makeover which makes the SUV look even more dazzling. A clip of the all-white customized Thar was shared by a user Tanish Lohia on YouTube, which has left the netizens in awe. The vehicle gets a white exterior with stylish black pattern on the sides. The front grille, bumpers, plastic claddings and the ORVMs remained black as found in a stock model. In this particular vehicle, the soft-top convertible variant has been used.

The new Thar avatar has custom LED units in place of the regular headlamps. On the left side of the bonnet is written the word “VOYAGER” and on the right is “ESCAPADE” which looks pretty cool. To contrast with the white body, the rear sides feature black stars and three black parallel stripes, which enhance the visual appeal of the vehicle. The chrome badges found in the regular model have been eliminated. The interiors of the vehicle remain stock and so do the wheels.

Also Watch:

The new second-generation Mahindra Thar was one of the most awaited launches this year. It finally hit the market in October and has been completely sold out till May next year. The SUV comes with two engine options – a 2.0-litre petrol engine, which gives 150 PS and 320 Nm torque and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, capable of generating 130 PS and torque of 320 Nm. It offers a 6-speed manual transmission as well as 6-speed automatic transmission options. It has a seating capacity of up to six people. Its ex-showroom price starts at Rs 9.80 Lakh and goes upto Rs 13.75 Lakh.