This Customized Maruti Suzuki Ignis With Only Design Changes Looks Like a Rally Car

Personalization and modifications have become the new hype as many people want a car that can truly be only theirs. Maruti Suzuki is the largest car manufacturer in India as they have a big variety of vehicles in the market. Many of these products are seeing many personalization and modifications recently. This large product line-up also means that they must sell their products via 2 separate chains of dealerships. Models like Alto, Brezza, Ertiga and Swift are all sold via Arena dealership, while models like Ignis, Ciaz and S-Cross which are more premium offerings are sold via Nexa dealerships.

Ignis, due to its unique look and premium features, attracts a bunch of enthusiasts. While we have seen numerous modified Ignis hatchbacks in the past, this one is a little different and special. Made by Eimor Customs and Chequered Flag, the theme seems to be that of a rally car.

Unlike many other Maruti Suzuki Ignis we've seen, this one keeps things basic and doesn't receive anything radical, such as lowered suspension. Eimor Customs did the conception, design, and paintwork on this Maruti Ignis, while Chequered Flag did all the hardware improvements. Beginning with the front, the grille on this compact hatchback has remained the same, but it has now been repainted in Tinsel Blue.

According to, the hatchback appears to be a lower-tier model since it lacks equipment such as projector headlights and LED DRLs. This is also a pre-facelift model, not the one that debuted at the Auto Expo last year.

The Suzuki emblem in the centre of the grille has been preserved, however, the black slats on each side of the logo have been accented with Red. Red highlights may also be observed on the bonnet. The Tinsel Blue finish may be observed around the fog lamp. Aside from that, no substantial changes have been made to the front end. Steel rims installed by the manufacturer have been swapped with aftermarket alloy wheels. It has a 15-inch gloss black Oz racing alloy wheel.

The front end of this Maruti Ignis is painted silver, and as it travels towards the back, the colour shifts to Tinsel Blue. Both colours are available from the manufacturer with Ignis. Between these two colours, there is a grey and a red stripe. Eimor has not covered the car, unlike previous automobiles we've seen in the past. They painstakingly painted the automobile to get the desired effect. The entire roof has been darkened out. The interiors are not shown in this article, but we can see that the front seats have been changed with bespoke leather-wrapped racing bucket seats.

The changes made to this Ignis are not simply aesthetic. In terms of performance enhancements, this Ignis receives a Stage 1 remap, which enhances the power and torque output of the standard engine. Aside from the Stage 1 remap, it also receives the entire SS exhaust system, as well as a new air filter for improved intake. They have also fitted dampers and an additional sound system with an amplifier.

