This Customized RV with Solar-Panel Body Does Not Need Fuel, Electricity to Run; Ever

Cleaner vehicles with minimum emissions make up for a new segment that is currently the most hotly contested around the world. This is not only because of the emission norms of major countries that have compelled manufacturers to do so, but also due to the industry’s trajectory that has encouraged them to be the early bird. A rat race for electrification.

On one hand, there are manufacturers who are spending huge chunks of their revenue in creating eco-friendly offerings and on the other hand, you have Dethleffs’ completely solar RV. You heard right, completely solar. While major auto giants around the world are scrambling for a piece of the pie that is electrification, Dethleffs harnessed solar energy to create an offering that is completely independent of any fuel.

Named as the Iveco Daily Electric, the RV that can take you anywhere – completely for free. The extensive use of solar panels on the RV’s body can produce up to 3,000 watts of energy without a charging point in sight.

The model leverages its size to accommodate 334 square-feet of thin-film solar panels fitted to the chassis to allow for maximum absorption. The vehicle is fitted with a 228-Ah sodium-nickel-chloride battery that allows for 1,500 charges or about 250,000km.

The RV also gets an array of features including driver assistance technology, smart windows and an intelligent heating system.

