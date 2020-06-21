This Customized Tata Winger by DC2 Redefines the Luxury Caravans; Gets Only 3 Seats

Ever since its comeback, DC2 (formerly DC Design) has come up with a few iterations that grabbed everyone’s attention. The company is popular for its works in converting MPVs and SUVs into a luxury lounge, the most notable one being the Toyota Innova. However, in the same note, the company has now come up with a special treatment for the Tata Winger.

The DC2 worked Winger is a giant leap from its stock avatar. The bodywork on the outside has been completely switched with all-black treatment. The otherwise boxy shape of the Winger is modified and the car now stands taller than before with an ascending roofline.

Tata Winger DC2 Interiors. (Image source: Facebook/DC2)

The taillights and headlight also have been reworked. On the inside, like any other DC2 cars, the Winger gets several ambient lights. The seating capacity if the car has gone down and the rear can now accommodate a maximum of three passengers. There is a cushion placed in and a luxurious multi-function chair.

The car also boasts plenty of premium elements like the LED screen, a high-end audio setup, powered curtains, wooden panels and more. While we do not know the model which was used as a host as Tata had unveiled the newest version of the Winger at the 2020 Auto Expo. The iteration of the car is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine which is BS6 compliant. It generates 89 Bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission.