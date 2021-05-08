The Yamaha YZF-R1M motorbike is truly an engineering wonder. The litre-class sportbike is able to reach 0 to 100 in seconds. It has also been engineered to surpass and establish new lap records and win competitions. Yamaha has left no stone unturned to make the vehicle a powerful and comfortable machine. The looks of a vehicle can have a varied fan following and the R1M’s front end is certainly distinctive in appeal.

If you come among one of those enthusiasts who love the way this motorbike appears from every angle, particularly from the front, then you should certainly explore this ultra-stylish Yamaha YZF-R1M face mask.

Japan-headquartered Yamaha Motor Company has unveiled a face mask that matches the front end appearance of the YZF-R1M. However, the automobile giant has distinctly stated that this elegant looking mask is not aimed to be used as an anti-droplet or antiviral mask.

Going by the pictures of the mask, it is visible that the Yamaha YZF-R1M face mask leverages black, white, blue and grey colours to demonstrate the extremely popular paint design of the litre-class sportbike. The mask also features two round, white structures in the front that demonstrates the fish eye-shaped projector headlights of the R1M sports bike. There is also an R1M logo present at the side of the mask.

The Yamaha YZF-R1M motorbike sports a very aerodynamic design that envelops its front fairing. It supports the motorcycle to pass through the air and clock unprecedented speeds in a jiffy. The strategic design also furnishes the vehicle with a significant downforce to keep the sports bike stable at those mind-boggling speeds.

It appears that the Yamaha YZF-R1M face mask is built up of wool and should come as a perfect companion in winters. One can also make it at home utilizing the technique of needle felting according to indianautosblog.com.

