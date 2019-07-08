This Dubai-Based Sheikh has Built a 10-Wheeled Monster Truck Called Dhabiyan - Watch Video

The ones who have played Forza Motorsport can agree with us when we say that every one of us has tried swapping an LS1 engine into an RX-7 or a Peel P50 with a sportbike engine swapped in. Part of the fun is in the freedom to do so, even if it was behind a flat screen. But what if we tell you a Sheikh in the UAE might have taken bespoke building to a whole other level.

Instead of a mediocre LS swapped JDM car, Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates has built his own 10-wheeled truck that can eat difficult terrains for breakfast. For a lot of people, this might not be a surprise considering that this Sheikh, for his wedding got Mercedes-Benz to make an S-Class that is painted in shades of Rainbow. Intriguing indeed. Apart from that, he has also appeared in BBC’s auto show Top Gear back in the day. The ones who have seen it will know that he has a thing for trucks.

However, coming back to the 10-wheeled monstrosity which is named as Dhabiyan, it is based on an Oshkosh M1075 military transport, with parts of several other production cars plainly visible in its construction. A few details that caught our eye would be the cab from a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited body, turn signals made from a Ford Super Duty, and taillights and a rear bumper from, bizarrely, a Dodge Dart. You can spot others in the video above.