Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

This Dubai-Based Sheikh has Built a 10-Wheeled Monster Truck Called Dhabiyan - Watch Video

Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates has built his own 10-wheeled truck that can eat difficult terrains for breakfast.

Anirudh SK | News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
This Dubai-Based Sheikh has Built a 10-Wheeled Monster Truck Called Dhabiyan - Watch Video
Dhabhiyan. (Image source: YoutTube screenshot/ Tarik Benaouisse)
Loading...

The ones who have played Forza Motorsport can agree with us when we say that every one of us has tried swapping an LS1 engine into an RX-7 or a Peel P50 with a sportbike engine swapped in. Part of the fun is in the freedom to do so, even if it was behind a flat screen. But what if we tell you a Sheikh in the UAE might have taken bespoke building to a whole other level.

Instead of a mediocre LS swapped JDM car, Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates has built his own 10-wheeled truck that can eat difficult terrains for breakfast. For a lot of people, this might not be a surprise considering that this Sheikh, for his wedding got Mercedes-Benz to make an S-Class that is painted in shades of Rainbow. Intriguing indeed. Apart from that, he has also appeared in BBC’s auto show Top Gear back in the day. The ones who have seen it will know that he has a thing for trucks.

However, coming back to the 10-wheeled monstrosity which is named as Dhabiyan, it is based on an Oshkosh M1075 military transport, with parts of several other production cars plainly visible in its construction. A few details that caught our eye would be the cab from a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited body, turn signals made from a Ford Super Duty, and taillights and a rear bumper from, bizarrely, a Dodge Dart. You can spot others in the video above.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram