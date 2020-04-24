AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

This E-Rickshaw Creatively Solves Social Distancing Problem, Anand Mahindra Approves: Watch Video

A snapshot of the video tweeted by Anand Mahindra.

A snapshot of the video tweeted by Anand Mahindra.

In times of the Coronavirus pandemic, social distancing is extremely important and this e-rickshaw has a trick up its sleeve.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
Share this:

At this point, it will not be wrong to think that the Coronavirus Pandemic is going to change our near future in a massive way. One of the biggest changes that we could see could be in the public transport sector as that is usually the bloodline of a city, big or small, and is the place where people from all corners of the city get together to commute. In such situations, maintaining social distancing can be a challenge as well as maintaining minimal contact with people using the same form of transport. However, one particular video tweeted by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra showcases the level of innovation our country is willing to make in order to get around this problem as much as they can.

As can be seen in the video, which seems to be of an electric-rickshaw, the operator of the vehicle sits alone. It is behind him where the entire vehicle has been segregated into small cabins removing the possibility of people coming in physical contact with those who are seated beside them, or even around them for that matter.


 

This has been done by segregated the passenger compartment into four sections with all the passengers having an access point to the sitting location, facing in the opposite direction to that of the driver. Usually, there is are two seats in the middle compartment facing each other where we often see up to six people sitting close. But in this case, one of the seats – the ones which have passengers sitting in the direction of the driver – has been removed.

Another good thing that can be seen from the video is that it only has two passengers sitting in the e-rickshaw who are sitting diagonally across the compartment in which the other passenger is seated.

All in all, it is a brilliant idea that shows the level of creativity of us Indians.

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    17,915

    +1,226*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,452

    +1,752*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,814

    +489*  

  • Total DEATHS

    723

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres