This E-Rickshaw Creatively Solves Social Distancing Problem, Anand Mahindra Approves: Watch Video

At this point, it will not be wrong to think that the Coronavirus Pandemic is going to change our near future in a massive way. One of the biggest changes that we could see could be in the public transport sector as that is usually the bloodline of a city, big or small, and is the place where people from all corners of the city get together to commute. In such situations, maintaining social distancing can be a challenge as well as maintaining minimal contact with people using the same form of transport. However, one particular video tweeted by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra showcases the level of innovation our country is willing to make in order to get around this problem as much as they can.

As can be seen in the video, which seems to be of an electric-rickshaw, the operator of the vehicle sits alone. It is behind him where the entire vehicle has been segregated into small cabins removing the possibility of people coming in physical contact with those who are seated beside them, or even around them for that matter.

The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me. @rajesh664 we need to get him as an advisor to our R&D & product development teams! pic.twitter.com/ssFZUyvMr9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 24, 2020





This has been done by segregated the passenger compartment into four sections with all the passengers having an access point to the sitting location, facing in the opposite direction to that of the driver. Usually, there is are two seats in the middle compartment facing each other where we often see up to six people sitting close. But in this case, one of the seats – the ones which have passengers sitting in the direction of the driver – has been removed.

Another good thing that can be seen from the video is that it only has two passengers sitting in the e-rickshaw who are sitting diagonally across the compartment in which the other passenger is seated.

All in all, it is a brilliant idea that shows the level of creativity of us Indians.

