This Eco-Friendly Wooden Car Is Nature-Friendly to the Bone While Being Comfortable

Have you ever seen or heard of a wooden car which can be used by people for travelling? There exists such a car named Interstyl Hustler. Almost the entire body of the car is made of wood, reported AutoTimes News.

The car has a solid metal base which is covered by wooden panels. Everything from wheels to dashboard, pillars, floor, and even the gear knobs are made of wood.

It resembles the Aston Martin Lagonda, especially from the front. The reason behind the resemblance is that both Lagonda and Hustler were designed by William Townes around the same time. Townes, who was a renowned designer, developed the concept for Hustler in 1978. The car went to sale a year later, in 1979.

It was not only available in a wooden model, but it was the most interesting one. Around 500 kits were eventually sold through Interstyl Design, but it is not clear out of these kits how many were wooden.

Hustler’s most of the mechanical components were made based on Mini cars, in addition to the steering wheel and dashboard.

Its headlights were borrowed from Hillman Hunter and the taillights from Triumph Dolomite.

The 1982 model of the Hustler is considered one of its kind. Its wooden variant was built by quite a skilful carpenter, according to motor1.com.

The makers of the car did not supply the wood kit with pre-cut wood parts but with blueprints, reported the auto website.

The doors of the 1982 model are just large sections of sliding glass and it also features wooden luggage rails for the roof. It has two seats in the front and two in the back. While driving, it produces noise and vibration.

However, its lower section is made of fibreglass and has copied front and rear subframes from British Mini.

Wooden cars were used by mainstream automakers occasionally, especially by American companies in the late 1940s.