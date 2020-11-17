This Electric HM Ambassador Pulling a 14.5 Metric Ton Bharat-Benz Truck Displays What EVs are Made of

Electric automobiles are gaining popularity around the world and their market is set to grow rapidly in the future on the back of technological advancements that are leading to more efficient and powerful electric engines. One such example was displayed by the Hindustan Ambassador which was converted into an electric car.

In a recent video, the electric version of the Ambassador showcased its power, as it pulled a Bharat Benz trailer truck that weighed 6.5 metric tons carrying a load of 8 metric tons. Towing the combined weight of 14.5 MT was indeed quite impressive.

The 90-second video shows the Ambassador electric car pulling the loaded truck on a flat surface. According to the information shared through the video, the car is capable of generating a maximum torque of 275 Nm at 1500 rpm. Notably, the conventional internal combustion engines are known to be able to deliver such power but they consume much more energy compared to their electric counterparts.

This Hindustan Ambassador has a 20kW battery pack which comprises 22 individual batteries. The makers of the car said that it has a top speed of 120 kmph and can go from 0 to 60 kmph in just 12 seconds. The Ambassador electric car can run a distance of about 100 km on a single full charge. Using a regular home charging socket, it takes about 8 hours to charge completely from nil.

The Ambassador team spent about Rs 6 lakh on the prototype which includes the expenditure on research as well. The cost of the actual production-line units could vary when they arrive.

Also Watch:

The makers are working to create the ARAI-approved kits to bring out the production version which can be registered for use by the public on Indian roads. It is still too early to say when the final product will hit the market. Given the push from the government to promote the environment-safe electric automobiles, the auto giants are gearing up for a radical change in the sector.