This Electric Scooter Developed by Hyderabad-Based Startup Can Travel 116 Km in Just Rs 17

While petrol prices are increasing rapidly across the country, electric vehicles are occupying the mainstream motor sector. A Hyderabad-based startup company came up with an electric scooter that can travel 116 KM with a single charge. EPluto 7G, which has an International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT)-certified range of 116 km on a single charge, comes with a patented battery technology.

The scooter comes with a 2.5 KWH Lithium battery pack which takes four hours to charge. The battery consumes 2.5 units which means Rs 17 per charge. With Rs 17, you can travel almost 116 KM at 60 Kmph top speed. The scooter has an ex-showroom price of Rs 79,999 and it can reach 0-40 kmph in less than 5 seconds. Consuming just 2.5 units of electricity, the cost of refueling stands at a measly Rs 15-17 per charge depending on state of operation. Both the battery and the vehicle have been designed and developed factoring in Indian terrain and weather conditions.

“Generally, battery vehicles come with a 25 AMP charging socket or some additional arrangements for charging to charge the bike again this will be a big problem for the customers. We have simplified this pattern. We can charge our bike with any 10 amp or 15 amp household sockets. It doesn’t require a 25 Amp charging socket. And our Batteries are portable, easy to charge which are designed to endure the harsh environmental conditions in our country." Said Gaargi Pachal, Executive Assistant to MD and CEO at PURE EV.

“And we are getting great response from across the country getting bookings. If you want to book our bike you can book through our website.: He added.