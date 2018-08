This Ferrari Book Worth Rs 20 Lakh Costs More Than Toyota Innova Crysta (Video)

Ferrari will be coming out with the ultimate book on the brand later this year which will cost Rs 20 lakh. For the price of a Toyota Innova Crysta, fans of the Ferrari marque can gain access to 514 pages of rarely seen photos and insights from the archives of one of Italy’s most famous brand of automobiles. To add to the exclusivity, the book comes in a case which looks like a set of V12 valve covers which sit atop a pedestal of hand-bent chromed steel which gives it the feel of a 1960’s race car.The publisher will only make 250 of these specialised books. The add to rarity factor, each one will have a signature of the late FCA company boss Sergio Marchionne , Piero Ferrari (son of Enzo Ferrari) and Ferrari chairman John Elkann. Similar to the upholstery of some Ferrari cars, the book will sport a hand-stitched leather cover. The book will contain unseen photos and documents which chronicle Ferrari’s history and legacy.There will also be a ‘lighter’ version of the book which will only have the valve-cover-inspired case without the pedestal. This version of the book will cost Rs 4 lakh, enough to purchase a Maruti Suzuki Alto. Also, this version will be limited to 1,697 copies and will come only with Piero Ferrari’s signature, although the content will remain the same.Such high priced books like these have found a big business with large automakers. A few years ago, the Official Ferrari Opus came to the scene with a price tag of Rs 1.8 crore for the most expensive edition. This edition had 30 diamonds embellishing the Ferrari logo. FYI, the lesser version cost Rs 25 lakh.