1-MIN READ

This Gold Plated Rs 1.8 Crore Pool Table Can be Yours Only if You Own a Rolls-Royce Luxury Car

Rolls-Royce pool table. (Image source: Rolls Royce)

Rolls-Royce pool table. (Image source: Rolls Royce)

Owning a Rolls-Royce is a prerequisite for buying this table, but even then, only five will be available.

Rolls-Royce, for long, is known for their wizardry in luxury cars, having set benchmarks for years in the past. However, unlike what the company is known to most people, it also manufacturers other exclusive and expensive things, such as this extremely luxurious pool table that we have here today.

This one goes out to the affluent connoisseur that would perhaps already have a Rolls-Royce in their garage. While the cost might not surprise a Rolls-Royce owner to use it sounds like Rs 1.8 crore. Did we just say Rs 1.8 crore for a pool table? Yes, we did.

Owning a Rolls-Royce is a prerequisite for buying this table, but even then, only five will be available. If you were to ask what makes the table so special? This is a sweet setup that uses an aluminium frame with black Lucite panels and 14-carat-gold sheets. It has crystals with some fancy name we can’t pronounce, LED lights all over the place, and naturally, there’s a custom set of balls and cue sticks to go with it.

If the price tag still does not convince you, allow us to explain that this is actually a 3-in-1 deal. The pool table also converts to a ping pong table, and if you want to have a nice meal on something more expensive than many houses, it can function as a dinner table, too.

