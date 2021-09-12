This Gold-Wrapped MG Hector from Gujarat is India's Only SUV of its Kind, Looks Neat

MG Motors India, a subsidiary of Chinese automaker SAIC, has a special relationship with July. Hector, the company's initial product, began the voyage two years ago in July. The SUV received over 30,000 bookings within three months of its arrival and went on to impair the sales of its competitors. Previously, we've seen Hectors with matt black and chrome wrapping, however, this time, the MG Hector has been given a gold wrap to give it a remarkably bold appearance.

Aspirations, toughness, and feel-good aspects motivate Hector's entry into this sector. Hector was up against the internet's favourite SUV, the Tata Harrier, and the daring Jeep Compass. Hector injected a battery of linked technologies, the largest number of engine-gearbox choices, and gigantic space inside the cabin as a breath of new air.

The entry-level MG Hector has currently priced at Rs 13.17 lakh, ex-showroom, giving MG Hector a significant pricing edge over its competitors. While this SUV is pretty common, it is not particularly popular in the modification circles, with very few owners opting to alter it to their liking. This new gold-wrapped hector, on the other hand, appears to be a piece of art. The SUV in these photos is a pre-facelift model. The SUV has been entirely covered in gold vinyl. This gives it a highly distinctive appearance that complements the SUV's overall luxury appearance.

One of the reasons why the MG Hector is rarely modified is that the majority of its purchasers are mature adults in their forties and fifties. However, due to increased spending power, there is undoubtedly a younger client that is not only acquiring but also customising this SUV.

The MG Hector is available with two engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine. The petrol engine is available with both a manual and a dual-clutch automatic transmission, but the diesel engine is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission. The petrol engine produces 143PS and has a torque of 250Nm. It even has a 48V mild-hybrid system with an automatic transmission, and the Diesel engine generates 170PS and 350Nm of torque. This engine is shared by the Hector, the Jeep Compass, and the Tata Harrier.

