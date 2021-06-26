This Heavily Modified Maruti Suzuki Alto Entry Level Hatchback is Beyond Recognition

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is one of the most inexpensive four-wheeler in India. The entry-level hatchback is quite popular and among the best selling cars from the homegrown automaker. The small four-passenger is quite popular with masses who prefer it for its ease of driving and affordability among others. The car is quite a hit for city use and occasional highway trips.

However, the Alto 800 is not a name that pops when talking of modified cars. But this transformation will surprise you for sure. A Maruti Alto 800 hailing from Kerala went through some major modifications, which makes the original difficult to recognise. The car comes wearing a heavy body kit that has not only transformed its look, but the most transformed the face of the hatchback.

Among the visible changes are the front bumper that stretches out all the way to the ground, giving it a lowered, hunkered down look. The custom front bumper gets a new design and features several fins including a splitter, the radiator grille also gets a new look and matching black finish. It sports blacked-out headlamp clusters with new projector bulbs and LED elements, while the fog lamps below have been given an aftermarket treatment.

Along the sides, the hunkered-down look is further emphasised by the side skirts and a roof mounted spoiler at the rear. Although the rear end mods are not visible, the publication is sure that some over the top crazy tweaks were done there as well.

While most of the mods seem outlandish, however the wheels do stand out. The modified car features larger wheels, possible 15/16-inches which are wrapped in stylish mesh design that get a silver finish. Last but not the least, the overall stealthy black paint job along with the red decal over the front fender, which also stretches along the hood and bumper give it a really menacing look. The black paint compliments the wheels and the windows have been tinted out as well. The report further cites that they have no information if the car had undergone any mechanical upgrades.

Currently, the Maruti Alto is one of the most fuel-efficient cars in the country. It comes with a 48bhp, 800cc engine that boasts a 22.05kmpl economy. The car’s price range starts from Rs 2.99 - 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

