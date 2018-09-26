This Hennessey Goliath 6X6 Pickup Truck Worth Rs 2.75 Crore is The Ultimate Off-Roader

Hennessey Goliath 6x6. (Image; Hennessey Performance)

Following the success of the company’s VelociRaptor 6X6, the team at Hennessey Performance (HPE) is adding another six-wheel drive truck to their stable of exclusive off-road vehicles: The Hennessey Goliath 6X6. Based on the all-new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado truck, the Goliath 6X6 takes the Trail Boss Z71 model and elevates its off-road capabilities to another level.“We are very excited to offer our new Goliath 6X6 alongside our VelociRaptor 6X6 truck,” said company founder & CEO, John Hennessey. “These are very exclusive and unique vehicles that make a huge statement anywhere our clients go – whether its Rodeo drive or the sand dunes of the Sahara Desert.”As with anything from Hennessey, the first order of business is adding more power. In the case of the Goliath 6X6, the factory 6.2L V8 engine is upgraded with the company’s HPE700 Supercharged engine upgrade which includes a 2.9L supercharger system producing 7 psi of boost along with a stainless steel exhaust upgrade producing 705 bhp @ 6,200 rpm and 675 lb-ft torque @ 4,200 rpm. 0-60 mph times are expected to be in the mid 4 second range even with the additional weight of the 6X6 conversion.Additional Goliath 6X6 upgrades include - 6X6 Conversion with additional axle, wheels, tires and brakes, all new rear suspension system, eight-inch lift kit, custom 6X6 truck bed, Hennessey 20-inch wheels, BFG 37-inch off-road tires, Goliath 6X6 & Hennessey graphics, Rollbar upgrade, LED lights, Hennessey front and rear bumpers.The base price for the 2019 Goliath 6X6 is $375,000, which includes the 2019 Chevy Silverado truck. HPE is also offering the following optional upgrades: 808 bhp stroker motor upgrade, Brembo brake system upgrade and custom interior upgrade. Production is limited to just 24 units and the vehicle is available for export to international markets.