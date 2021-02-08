This Hero Splendor Modified Into a Scrambler Is Hard to Recognize, Next Level Customisation

The Splendor still earns a worthy spot in Hero MotoCorp’s lineup as its golden child. The bike that has been selling in the Indian market for over two decades has constantly showed up among the best-selling bikes in the country. It wreaks of practicality and has been a favourite in the Indian market for a long time now. However, it is difficult to imagine one of these modified into a rather mean scrambler.

The project was undertaken by A B Customs and now acts as the perfect example of a beautiful possibility. The work on the motorcycle began by stripping the motorcycle. The head, side panels, headlights, speedometer and seat were all taken down. Once that was done, the front and rear mudguards were also removed along with chain cover and saree guard.

Post this, the wheels were removed and the swingarm was modified to accommodate a wider rear wheel. At the front, the forks also had to be replaced to house the new tyres. After the wheels were in place, the rear frame of the motorcycle was cut short and a metal plate was welded to swingarm to increase the seat height.

The fuel tank was to go post this. The stock unit on the motorcycle was replaced with a tank from the Passion. The stock exhaust was also removed and replaced with an aftermarket unit. The headlights are now all LEDs and it also gets LED turn indicators with hazard lamp function. The tail light is an LED strip which is integrated in the frame which was chopped off.

The engine, exhaust, alloy wheels and the frame are all downed in black. The handlebar is shorter and the instrument cluster is a single pod aftermarket unit. The engine on this motorcycle remains the same and no modifications are done to it. It is now a single seater motorcycle and looks pretty good.