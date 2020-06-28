This Hindustan Ambassador Modified Into a Limousine Seems Too Good to be True

The Hindustan Ambassador badge speaks volumes in the Indian automotive industry. The car which was commissioned in 1958 saw its end only six years back in 2014. Over the years, even when the trends shifted through various body types, the Ambassador remained stern on its ground and continued to be a status symbol for many.

Like wine, the car ages pretty well and we have seen this through numerous restorations and resto-mods that have been carried out to protect its flame. However, this one goes in the minuscule bank of quirky modifications done on the car. Yes, this is an Ambassador limousine. The video of the car has been shared YouTube on a channel called Retro Classics India.

The Ambassador is built on a monocoque chassis and in its new avatar, the car has been stretched by a few metres. While this might prove to be extremely difficult, a closer look would prove that this is a job done right. Along with a few added metres, the car also gets a new paint scheme along with body claddings that give makes the car look a bit more butch. It now sits on a set of alloy wheels as well.

The changes are carried over on the inside as well. Beginning with the theme, the car gets an all-red colour scheme and velvet upholstery that seems to be aimed at making the car feel more luxurious. The extended part now has two rows of two captain seats facing each other. The space between the seats has been filled with panels that house a big screen and a stereo system.

At the heart, the car remains the same with 1,871cc petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 75 PS and peak torque of 130 Nm, while being mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

