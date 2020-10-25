This Hindustan Contessa EV Design Render Meets All The Future Demands While Looking Stunning

Like all good thing that must come to an end, our beloved oldies that once saw their days of glory bites dust sooner or later. But as a car that was once was held so dearly nears its end, restorers are often left with two options. Two options to which the future of the car boils down to.

Restoration or Restomod? Both have their benefits as well as the difficulties that come in bundles. Restoration refers to a car that has been brought back to life using the exact same parts that the manufacturer graced it with. Meanwhile, resto-mods are the cars that are completely modern under the hood and body. However, what we have here today is neither of them and in fact rather unique.

What you see above is a design render of the Contessa reborn in an electric form. Mightyseed, a group of youngsters with a vision came about with this model that sticks to the demands of the near future.

In terms of design, the overall DNA of the car has been retained. This means that in its new avatar, the bike still ships with a muscular silhouette. At the front, it gets a sleek grille and LED headlamps. The car gets a sloping roofline with just two doors.

The car gets a sunroof and the rear is eerily similar to a Porsche with a single LED strip for brake lights that runs across the width. Overall, the design, while being a little derivative, looks well composed. \

There is no surety if the car will make it into production, but looking at what it brings on the table, we sure hope for a miracle.