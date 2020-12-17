This Home-Made Fully-Functional Mini VW Beetle from Kerala Deserves All the Attention Today

A few months ago, Rakesh Babu from Kerala made it to the headlines after he shared his version of the iconic VW Beetle. A couple of videos were shared on the internet where he showed how he built the miniature version of the car and the elements used in it. Cut to the present, the creator of the car has now posted another video showing the car in action.

The video was uploaded by Sudus Custome on his YouTube channel which begins with Rakesh with a bottle of petrol in his hand for the car. The fuel-filler cap is placed on the roof of the car and this was a trial run to see if the car was still functional. The car has a fuel-tank capacity of around 4-litres.

A small walkaround of the car shows the origin of each element. For instance, the headlights of the car has been taken from a Bajaj autorickshaw and the ring was custom-made to lend the car the signature Beetle look. The engine used in the car is a 2-stroke unit that comes from Suzuki Samurai. The transmission has been built by him. The car can seat 2 people at most and all the components except for the seat were hand-built by Rakesh.

He then after filling it with petrol tries to start the bike using self start. As the car was not being used for a long time, it seems like the battery in the car was drained. He then starts it using the kickstart. It has a very familiar 2 stroke engine note and the gearbox used is a sequential one. Just like a regular car it has accelerator, break and clutch pedals and a gear lever. The reverse gear gets a lever similar to the one seen in several auto rickshaws. Overall, it’s a wonderful home-made effort.