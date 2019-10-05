Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

This Honda CR-V Modifed to Look Like Karlmann King Defies Aerodynamics

While the original Karlmann King can be bought at Rs 13 crore, the one that you see above will be available at much less.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
Modified Honda CR-V. (Image source: Cartoq)

The Honda CR-V has been one of the most entrusted cars in India’s SUV segment. Over the years, the design ethos has changed in accordance with the company’s design language, but that hasn’t hindered its sales in any way. So what do you do when you want more out of an SUV that’s already good-looking? You re-incarnate it as a Karlmann King of course.

While the original Karlmann King can be bought at Rs 13 crore, the one that you see above will be available at much less. While nothing in terms of features have made their way from the Karlmann to this SUV, most derivations are in terms of looks only. The CR-V gets an extremely angular design with flat surfaces pointing at various directions.

While we are not sure, we hope the car’s maker Auto Shades did take aerodynamics into consideration. The body panels are made from a specially fabricated material. Apart from the extensive use of extensions, the CR-V features a new front grille. Thee front and rear bumpers are a part of the wide-body kit that supplements its added beef. While this design might seem unsettling to many, a lot of efforts have been put to give the car its final shape.

The wheel arches are sharply squared and needless to say, the car gets an all-black treatment to accentuate its aggressive look. Earlier generation Honda CR-V was powered only by petrol engines and this one gets the same. However, there is no information on the tuning of the engine or if there have been any performance-enhancing modifications.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
