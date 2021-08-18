This Hyundai Creta Render as a Dark Edition Model Checks All the Right Boxes

Auto enthusiasts keep sharing new designs based on an SUV and the latest example being a Hyundai Creta as a Dark Edition model, albeit in a digital avatar is quite remarkable. Hyundai’s Creta remains the best-selling midsize SUV in India, thanks to its intense pricing, varied powertrain options and an exhaustive list of features. The South Korean automakers’ SUV offering keeps scaling popularity and sales charts.

Since we are on that subject, one such digital rendition is grabbing eyeballs on social media. Even though the styling of the SUV may seem a little controversial, with an alien exterior style among others, however, the distinctive design is sure worth a watch.

Created/designed by Akashdeep Chauhan, the Creta has been rendered in a special ‘Dark’ edition avatar, loosely inspired by Tata Harrier. The vehicle not only features a new paint scheme but a few other prominent tweaks as well.

Starting from the front, the grille gets a rejig with a new mesh and inserts, along with a blacked-out Hyundai logo. Additions to the front side also include the front bumper getting a blacked-out faux bash plate, whereas the fog lamps get a red tint, and the colour scheme extends to the LED DRLs as well to give an aggressive look. The bonnet gets customised as it sports a big scoop (air vent) bang in the middle and vents on each side. The SUV also features a new set of alloy wheels, with the blacked-out block-pattern tyres.

The designer hasn’t shared the rearview renders, but a panoramic sunroof and a shark-fin antenna complete the look.

In India, the Creta has currently priced from Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in three different engine variants including two petrol motor options (1.4-litre and 1.5-litre) and a 1.5-litre turbodiesel. It rivals Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq and Maruti S-Cross among others in the Indian market.

