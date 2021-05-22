This Hyundai Creta Rendered as a Pick-up Truck Can Give the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross a Run for its Money

Ever since Hyundai Creta came out in the Indian market, it has been a runaway success and has become the most successful mid-size SUV. It has become so popular that other automakers are coming out with their own version of a car that could compete with it. Last month, Hyundai took the wraps off its first-ever pickup truck – Santa Cruz which is slated to go on sale in the US market soon. Now, a digital artist has virtually rendered a model of Hyundai Creta that has been imagined as a pick-up truck.

The rendering of Creta being imagined as a pick-up truck has been done by KDesign. In the digitally rendered image, the design elements of the vehicle have been inspired from the Santa Cruz and are noticeable at the side and rear profile. The front portion of the vehicle remains unchanged. The imagined pick-up truck has the same pair of vertically split headlamps, a cascading front grille and a silver-finished skid plate on the front bumper.

Identical to regular Creta, the imagined vehicle has C-shaped LED daytime running lamps with LED headlamps. The imagined vehicle sports a black cladding on the wheel arches and below the doors. There is also a set of lovely machine-cut alloy wheels, identical to Hyundai Santa Cruz.

The rear portion of the original Creta is stretched and one can see a proper pick-up truck bed for storage of things. Two high mounted brake lights are sporting on the imagined vehicle. The first one is placed on the tailgate of the bed and the second one is placed on the window behind the rear passenger compartment, Cartoq reported.

Also Watch:

‘CRETA’ is spelt on the tailgate of the imagined pick-up vehicle. To open the tailgate, there is a body-coloured door handle. In the Indian market, the Hyundai Creta can be purchased from Rs 9.80 lakh up to 17.3 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variants.

