1-min read

This Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Modified With Additional Features Looks Tempting - Watch Video

Mechanically, the modified Hyundai Venue remains untouched, which means it ships with a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that generates a maximum power of 118 Bhp and peak torque of 172 Nm.

News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2019, 7:35 AM IST
This Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Modified With Additional Features Looks Tempting - Watch Video
The modified Hyundai Venue. (Image source: YouTube/ JJ Automobile Vlogs)
Loading...

Since its launch in May, the Hyundai Venue has garnered over 50,000 bookings, reflecting an affinity of Indian buyers towards tech-laden new entrants in the market. In about two months of being on sale, the latest moniker from the Korean manufacturer has stirred up a storm in the segment by not only defeating the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, but also by entering the top 10 best-selling cars in India.

With the car that has started to make their way onto the roads, aftermarket accessories and customisation have started flowing in as well. A perfect case in point would be the video below by JJ Automobile Vlogs that shows that already-feature-rich top-end variant of the Venue that has been subjected to more modification.

To be precise, the model used in the video is the turbo petrol variant that already comes loaded with all the bells and whistles. Which means, in its stock guise, the model sported stylish alloy wheels, a touchscreen infotainment system and a sunroof among other features. However, this seems to not have cut it for the owner, who has done plenty of mods on the outside as well as inside.

On the outside, the car now gets a set of aftermarket HID units alongside LED projector fog lamps. Also new are the set of cornering lights that have replaced the stock set up. All of this being aimed at providing better illumination in the dark (or to create a staggering road presence). The window sill gets an additional chrome finish with added window visors.

On the inside, the stock Venue boasts of full-black interiors which have been modified with supplementary LED accents. A boot mat has been laid in the trunk too.

Mechanically, the modified Hyundai Venue remains untouched, which means it ships with a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that generates a maximum power of 118 Bhp and peak torque of 172 Nm.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
