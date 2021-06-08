This Hyundai Venue Modified with a Roof Tent Gives this SUV the Adventure Spirit: Watch Video

A recent video of Hyundai Venue has left netizens mind-blown. In the clip, one can see that a tent is installed on the roof of the compact SUV. Interestingly, no other modification has been done to the four-wheeler apart from attaching the tent. The video has been shared on YouTube by a channel named GavaOverlandLife. In the clip, the vlogger shows how the tent functions and also displays its different uses.

The video begins with the vlogger looking for even ground to park the car and set up the camp. Once that is done, the tent is opened and installed on the roof using new brackets. The person then removes the cover and pulls out the ladder. The ladder is put on the ground and along with the floor, we see the tent opening up. The edges of the tent are then locked so that it does not collapse. The tent has been installed in a manner that it does not come in the way of the boot and can be opened freely. The interior of the tent is not shown in the video.

WATCH VIDEO:

The entire setup looks quite neat and decent. The tent attached to the car is quite compact too. However, a big concern regarding the tent here is whether or not the roof of the small SUV can take its weight. There is no mention of the weight of the four-wheeler after the installation of the tent. Moreover, there is no mention of any modification that has been done to the small size SUV vehicle.

Hyundai Venue is a sub-4-meter compact SUV that comes with a choice of a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. Even though the car is quite powerful, one cannot be too sure about how well it will be able to handle so much external weight without any specific modification.

