This Iconic Premiere Padmini Converted into a Mini for Just Rs 8 Lakh is Hard to Recognize

What you see here might be deception in its purest form. And we are speaking to a handful of people who might have thought that the car above is a rather tastefully restored Mini. A keen eye would notice that the car is not that British in its roots after all. The team at Coimbatore-based Sun Enterprises recently got their hands on a Premier Padmini and decided to go a different route to modify it. And Rs 8 lakh and several hours later, the car you see above was born.

The Fiat Padmini was one of the most popular cars in the late 70s in India. Alongside the Hindustan Ambassador, the Padmini shone as a car for taxi and government fleets.

Now speaking of the car you see above, the dimensions of the stock Padmini is a bit tweaked, considering that the customisation house decided to chop off its boot. The rear now features a rear fascia that features a tiny low-mounted hatch lid, mimicking an original Mini. The car has also lost its rear doors during the modification.

To make it look a little bit more sporty, the team has graced the car with bonnet stripes, black finished grille, and LED infused headlamps along with dual-tone alloy wheels and black contrast roof.

On the inside, the car gets what looks like faux leather seats with red accents all over. The dashboard looks premium with dials and a custom steering wheels. The rear seats can be accessed by folding the passenger seat. While we are dark on details about the mechanical changes, we are hoping for a few changes considering that it cost a whopping 8 lakh.

