This Indian Train Will Soon Connect India With Nepal Via 8 States

The Indian Railways has announced Shri Ramayana Yatra, the country’s first train connecting two nations. It will be the country’s first train to run under the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train and will be operated by the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation. The route of this train has been finalised and the train will depart next month.

The Ministry of Railways has initiated a new scheme by the name Bharat Gaurav to lease trains. The first train to be run under this project will link Nepal and India and will reach Janakpur in Nepal where Ramjanaki temple is nestled.

As per the officials of the Railway Ministry, the train will run through a distance of 8000 kilometres during the entire journey. The train will also cover 8 states throughout the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu.

The entire train will boast of third AC compartments and will depart from Safdarjung Railway Station in Delhi on 21st June. The complete journey will be of 18 days and about 600 passengers will be able to travel on the train at once.

The train will also have a pantry car and will be equipped with CCTV cameras. Furthermore, there will also be guards for enhanced security of passengers.

The train will also connect 12 major cities of the country that are related to Lord Shri Ram and passengers will be able to explore these places. The cities include Ayodhya, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Kashi, Prayag, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameswaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam.

The following places in these cities are visited by devotees of Lord Shri Ram

Ayodhya - Ram Janambhoomi Temple, Hanuman Garhi, Sarayu Ghat, Nandigram, Bharat Hanuman Temple and Bharat Kund

Janakpur (Nepal) - Ramjanaki Temple

Sitamarhi- Janaki Temple and Old Dham

Buxar- Ram Rekha Ghat, Rameshwarnath Temple

Varanasi - Tulsi Manas Temple, Sankat Mochan Temple, Vishwanath Temple and Ganga Aarti

Prayagraj- Sitamarhi, Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga-Yamuna Sangam and Hanuman Temple

Shringverpur- Shringi Rishi Ashram, Shanta Devi Temple, Ramchaura

Chitrakoot-Gupta Godavari, Ramghat, Sati Anusuiya Temple

Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple, Panchavati, Sita Gufa, Kalaram Temple

Hampi- Anjanadri Hill, Virupaksha Temple and Vitthal Temple

Rameshwaram - Ramanathaswamy Temple and Dhanushkodi

Kanchipuram – Vishnu Kanchi, Shiva Kanchi and Kamakshi Temple

Bhadrachalam - Sri Sitarama Swamy Temple, Anjani Swamy Temple

