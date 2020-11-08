This Intense-Looking Cafe Racer is Actually a Modified Bajaj Pulsar Abandoned 6-Yrs Ago

Modified café racers have a charm of their own and that’s where most motorcycle enthusiasts might find a common ground. However, the one that you see above has a rather interesting backstory to it. The team at TNT customization house which undertook the project was approached by an Army Officer, who wanted a custom motorcycle that would fit multiple purposes.

Even a keen eye won’t be able to notice that underneath the Sabre is a Bajaj Pulsar which, TNT says, was abandoned for 6 years when they found it. Having said that, there were plenty of challenges that plagued the bike in its six years or dormancy. TNT had to rework the engine with a new cylinder piston kit and crankshaft. In its final iteration, TNT gave the motorcycle a performance air filter and a free flow exhaust to amplify its grunt.

In terms of cosmetics, the motorcycle gets a custom paint job. The front fender, fuel tank, side panels and the rear fender are all handcrafted sheet metal. In addition to this, the motorcycle also gets a custom sub-fram and a leather upholstered saddle that follows the design language of a café racer. It gets an analogue retro themed speedometer.