This Is How Ghaziabad Station Will Look After Revamp Work

The Ghaziabad Railway Station is to be redeveloped with modern amenities. This come comes after the Ministry of Railways planned to modernise multiple railway stations across India. Recently, the ministry released the proposed designs of the Ghaziabad Railway Station on Twitter. The photos have an aerial view of the station and the front view of the station along with the parking lot for the cars and taxis.

“Imbuing Modern Outlook: The proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Ghaziabad Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh,” the ministry wrote in the caption of the post.

To ensure the passengers travelling by train have access to top-notch amenities and comfort, the ministry has begun reconstructing important stations across the nation. So far, 40 railway stations are said to be renovated which will have to provide modern amenities to the travellers.

According to the press release issued by the Railway ministry earlier this month, 14 Railway Stations are under tendering stage for redevelopment and they are likely to be awarded in the next 5 months.

In the statement, the ministry also said that the redevelopment of the railway stations across the country will have multiple effects on the economy, it will increase job creation and improve economic growth.

The stations are envisioned to have a spacious Roof Plaza, facilities such as a food court, waiting for lounge, children’s play area, designated space for local products, etc. The Railway Ministry also mentioned that the development will also integrate various modes of transport with Railway Station including, bus, metro etc.

“The construction of station infrastructure will adopt green building technology and facilities for ‘Divyangjans’. Station redevelopment will create ‘City Centre’ like space at the station for the railway commuters as well as general public,” said in the release.

The stations will also be developed on the concept of intelligent building, having state-of-the-art facilities for passengers. However, the ministry also shared that the timeframe for the construction of stations cannot be indicated as the station development program is complex in nature, and involves multiple stakeholders and various statutory clearances.

