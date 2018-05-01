This is How the Exhaust of New Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Will Sound Like - Watch Video

Since the Royal Enfield 650 twins were unveiled at EICMA Motor Show in Milan last year, the bikes have created a lot of curiosity among the riding communities about how the bikes perform and most importantly about the signature exhaust note that most of Royal Enfield have. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 has already reached the dealerships in many countries and the bikes have also been spotted various times on the India roads during the pre-testing phase. The company may have released the performance figures of the bikes but the exhaust sound was still a mystery until now, here’s how the new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 sounds.The twin motorcycles are powered by the first modern Royal Enfield 650 twin engine. This new platform is a single overhead cam, 8 valve, air/oil-cooled, 648cc parallel twin, producing 47bhp and 52Nm. The engine has a strong low and mid-range performance, retaining the Royal Enfield character of accessible torque through the rev range. Also new to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, is the six-speed gearbox, especially developed for this motorcycle.The gearbox is augmented by its ‘slip/assist’ clutch that facilitates easy riding in traffic with a light feel and prevents wheel-hop when downshifting gears – also a first for Royal Enfield.With its classic tear-drop shaped fuel-tank, quilted twin-seat and distinctive wide braced handlebars, the Interceptor 650 looks every bit the Roadster that it is. The motorcycle is equipped with classic 18” front and rear Pirelli tyres and twin shock absorbers, along with front and rear disc brakes with ABS.The Continental GT 650 shares its engine, chassis and running parts with its twin, the Interceptor 650 while offering completely different ergonomics and style. Like the Interceptor 650, the Continental GT 650 sports disc brakes front and the rear with ABS. The upswept exhaust and rear-set footrests give the motorcycle plenty of lean angles, essential for any true cafe racer. The single seat, sculpted tank, and clip-on bars complete the authentic look.The company has not yet made an official statement regarding the launch in India. However, the bikes are expected to be launched in India in coming months.