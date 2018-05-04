This is How the Tata E-Vision Sedan Concept will Look Like in Flesh - Detailed Image Gallery

Tata E-Vision Sedan Concept rear three quarters. (Image: Forum)

Tata E-Vision Sedan Concept side profile. (Image: Forum)

Tata E-Vision Concept Cabin. (Image: Tata Motors)

Celebrating its 20th year at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show, Tata Motors continued its tradition of showcasing innovative concepts and offered a glimpse into its future product lineup. The company unveiled three stunning next-generation concepts and introduced two completely new vehicle architectures. Tata showcased the 45X and H5X models at the Geneva International Motor Show. However, the highlight of the show was the E-Vision sedan concept. While we did a detailed image gallery from the show itself, here’s how the premium electric sedan will look like in the flesh –Tata Motors marked its 20th year in Geneva with the unveiling of its third spectacular ‘InnoVision’ - the E-Vision sedan, which is an electric concept, for the future connected generation and the best so far from the Impact 2.0 design philosophy. Leveraging the strength of the Omega architecture, the E-Vision sedan concept is built on a modified, dedicated EV architecture - a modular, scalable and flexible architecture to address the range of performance attributes for long-range travel with class defining interiors.The cabin of the Tata E-Vision sedan concept, just like the previous concept shown, has a lot futuristic design elements going its way. The wooden panels on dashboard, steering and door panels, digital panels for AC, and infotainment systems and a flat bottom steering wheel. One of the highlights of the Tata E-Vision sedan concept is the retractable touchscreen infotainment screen that pops out of the dashboard, when required. Contrary to the floating dashtop screens, this one will be directed towards the floor.The Tata E-Vision sedan concept is aimed to compete against the mid-size sedans in India, including cars like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and more. Given the Tata’s pricing strategy to competitively price their products, we are anticipating the E-Vision sedan to undercut the nearest competitor by at least Rs 50000.