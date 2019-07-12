This Japanese Airport Hotel Has a Flight Simulator in its Room

Airports have been introducing new features to attract more and more tourists to fly from the terminal. After the long slide at Singapore’s Changi Airport made news a few days ago, an airport hotel in Japan is hogging the limelight for all good reasons. Apparently, the Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu near Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport has installed a full flight simulator inside one of its rooms. The room can be booked by the guests for 90-minute flying sessions.

Known as the ‘Superior Cockpit Room’, this special room will be open for booking by the guests starting July 18. The stimulator installed in the room simulates the experience of piloting a Boeing 737-800, which takes a flight from Haneda to Osaka’s Itami Airport. Do not be worried of the safety measures as there will be an instructor on hand to help.

The machine cost a total of about 10 million yen (Approx Rs 63 lakhs) to the hotel, as mentioned by Aki Hagiwara, the head of sales promotion at Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu. Keeping the installation charges in mind, booking the Superior Cockpit Room for a 90-minute flying session can cost a guest 30,000 Yen (approx Rs 18k), while booking the room for the night is an additional 25,300 Yen (approx Rs 16k).

While the hotel hasn’t revealed many details about the machine, it is clear that the guests are not allowed to fly the stimulator on their own, but only with the help of an instructor. The initiative is a way to differentiate the hotel from the thousands of other hotels in Tokyo.