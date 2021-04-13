This Kia Sonet SUV Wrapped in Orange Has Got Everyone Talking

Kia Motor's Sonet has been a significant commercial success for the South Korean automobile manufacturer. The SUV vehicle, despite competing against numerous brands offering premium models at aggressive pricing, has witnessed good monthly sales figures. The Sonet comes with aggressive looks that have made it a hot favourite option among SUV enthusiasts in India. This Kia Sonet covered by cartoq.com is wrapped in a glossy orange colour that serves as icing on the cake for the vehicle's appearance. The vehicle wrapped in Avery Dennison gloss Orange comes as a head-turner for car lovers and the pictures of the same have been uploaded on Wrapaholix's Instagram page, the company which has performed this marvellous wrap job on the vehicle.The entire SUV has been wrapped in a nice shade of glossy Orange which furnishes a distinctive appearance to the vehicle.

Wrapaholix comes as a Delhi based vehicle wrapping firm that specializes in paint protection, colour change wraps and much more. The firm has also performed a gloss black paint job on the front grille of the vehicle,augmenting its stance.

Wraps come as one of the easiest modifications for vehicles offering multiple shades and colour options. One can even opt for multiple shade options to make their cars look more appealing as well as protect the original paint of the vehicle.

The wrap sticks to the body panels of the car and can be easily peeled off quickly in case it gets tempered. A typical wrap job comes with a price tag falling between Rs 30,000 to Rs 20 lakhs. The cost varies as per the quality and shade of the wrap.

Kia Sonet comes in three engine variants -a 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 1.0 litre turbocharged motor with direct injection technology and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Since Sonet is based on Hyundai's popular SUV Venue, they both share the same engine framework.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here