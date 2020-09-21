This Home-Modified Lamborghini Veneno is Actually a Maruti Suzuki Eeco Underneath

Sportscar derivations made out of minimal cars in India have always been exceedingly popular. One such car is what you see above. As hard it is to believe, under the sporty exteriors, the car seen above was once a Maruti Suzuki Eeco. The interesting part? The modifications were done at home.

A video uploaded on YouTube by SM Vlogs explains how Kushal made this car over the span of more than two years. Made by hand, Kushal started working on a Maruti Suzuki Eeco when he was studying in 11th grade. He started testing out the chassis when he was in 12th. The inspiration, if you haven’t noticed yet comes with the Lamborghini Veneno and Bugatti Veyron.

The car comes with a rear-mounted engine and a toughened glass hood. While the vehicle is not complete yet, Kushal plans to add a sporty spoiler as well. In two years of its development, Kushal claims that he spent around Rs 10 to 12 lakh on the car. He further states that an idea to use carbon fibre for the body was very much on the table as well.

While Kushal’s innovation might not be road legal yet, he believes that he will launch a better version of the car in the near future.