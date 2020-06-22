This Mahindra Bolero With In-Built Toilet Could be Your Next Camping Companion

The limited number of toilets on our highways can often prove to be a problem during long trips. Hence, as a solution to the problem, we recently came across this quirky Mahindra Bolero MUV that has a built-in toilet at the back.

Yes, you heard that right, a built-in toilet. The modification has been undertaken by Ojes automobiles who have previously worked in caravans of Malayalam film actors like Mammootty and Prithviraj.

Diving into the model, the car has been structurally retained and the total cost for the entire comes to about Rs 65,000. The toilet that has been replaced with the third-row of the SUV is a functional vacuum setup that one can find in aeroplanes. The western-style commode has been fit sideways and also includes faucets, soap and sanitizer for ensuring good hygiene.

The water for the toilet from a separate tank which is alongside another one to collect the wastewater. Both the tanks are made up of GRP coated aluminium that lasts for years. The setup is also supported with a 12V electrical system draws power from the vehicle’s battery.

I’m sure our auto accessories division never thought such an addition would be in demand. Covid has created a new landscape of needs! Gives a new meaning to the term ‘luggage’ 😊 https://t.co/hPw1vDEFtR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 19, 2020

To our surprise, this is not the first of such customisation as Ojes Automobiles has installed similar toilets in the caravans of the aforementioned actors. The company states that the toilet can be installed in any vehicle that has a roof height of at least 40-inches from the floor. Also, the setup is modular and can be removed whenever one wants.

There are no changes to the vehicle on the outside and the last row windows have been covered with opaque curtains. The owner of this Mahindra Bolero says that he has done it for his clients who often go on long-distance journeys.