This DC-Modified Mahindra Thar 6x6 Will Cost You Rs 70 Lakh and It Looks Futuristic

Thar is the people’s choice in India and Mahindra has earned great success from it. While it has a more boxy feel to it, this latest modified version by DC2 has people spinning heads with its curves and 6×6 wheelbase. Though any Thar can be modified into the 6×6 version, it does not come cheap and the cost can be up to Rs 70 lakh.

DC2 offered a price of Rs 55 lakh for converting an ordinary Thar to a 6×6. Then there’s the 28 percent GST to consider. You would, however, have to first acquire the Thar and deliver it to DC. Thar prices start at Rs. 12.78 lakhs ex-showroom and go up to Rs. 15.08 lakhs ex-showroom. The owners would also need to obtain RTO permission and fulfil other formalities for the 6×6 Thar before DC could begin construction on the project. The actual change would take 120 days to complete.

The upgraded Thar’s body panels are almost entirely new. The entire appearance of the SUV is now much more rounded, whereas the original Thar is quite boxy and rough. The Thar has been smoothed out and made more aerodynamic. As per a report in Cartoq, DC2 has kept Mahindra’s 6-slat grille upfront. It appears like an off-road metal bumper has been added to protect the car while off-roading.

The headlights are housed in a rectangular housing, and the bonnet is likewise rather flat. The SUV’s curved windshield is distinctive. It’ll be fascinating to watch how DC implements this. The wheel arches have been squared down and filled with off-road tires on chrome rims. An additional issue is that they are no side-view mirrors. Alternatively, there are cameras that show what is coming up behind you.

Customers will be able to pick their own colour for the SUV, while the render is completed in Bronze. Outriggers were used to expand the chassis. This was done to make room for the third axle. At the back, there’s a bed that can hold up to a ton of cargo, according to DC. A spare tire is also placed at the back.

The overhangs are still small enough that the SUV can still travel off-road. You also receive a new set of LED taillights. The inside is likewise distinct from that of a standard Thar. With a red and black inside, it seems much more premium. DC has leather seats, and the dashboard has soft-touch material. Ambient lighting and a touchscreen infotainment system have also been fitted by DC.

In India, the Thar 6 will be powered by the same engine options as the standard Thar. However, DC claims that the 6×6 Thar is intended for Indians intending to relocate to the United Kingdom. Ford may offer a 4.0-litre engine in overseas markets for the 6 Thar. The engine would be connected to an automated gearbox with eight speeds.

