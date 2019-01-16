English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Mahindra Thar Wanderlust Customized SUV Belongs to the Royal Family of Udaipur - Watch Video
Mahindra Thar Wanderlust gets LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED turn indicators and off-road spec metal bumper.
Mahindra Thar Wanderlust. (Image: Facebook.com)
Loading...
At the Auto Expo 2018, Mahindra showcased its Thar Wanderlust and for the first time, the car was spotted on road few months back and now a video is surfacing online revealing the exterior and interior details of the car. The Thar Wanderlust is available as a customization kit for existing and new owners for Rs 13.8 lakhs. At the front, Mahindra Thar Wanderlust gets LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED turn indicators and off-road spec metal bumper. It also gets an electric winch and the new Thar also gets Mahindra’s signature 7-slat grille. The hood also gets custom graphic designs.
If you look at the side profile of the car, the first thing that will get your attention is the rear gullwing doors. The Wanderlust edition also gets high-mounted rear view mirror and silver-finished roof rails. At the rear, the car gets roof-mounted spoilers, two canisters and LED tail-lamps.
The Mahindra Thar Wanderlust is powered by 2.5-litre CRDe turbocharged diesel engine that produces 105bhp of maximum power and churns out 247 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.
Inside the cabin, the car gets dual-tone leather upholstery, Android-based touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting and sports pedal. It also gets head-up display and the side-facing-rear seats have been replaced with a front-facing bench seat. As per a report on the internet, the car has been made for the Royal family of Udaipur.
If you look at the side profile of the car, the first thing that will get your attention is the rear gullwing doors. The Wanderlust edition also gets high-mounted rear view mirror and silver-finished roof rails. At the rear, the car gets roof-mounted spoilers, two canisters and LED tail-lamps.
The Mahindra Thar Wanderlust is powered by 2.5-litre CRDe turbocharged diesel engine that produces 105bhp of maximum power and churns out 247 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.
Inside the cabin, the car gets dual-tone leather upholstery, Android-based touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting and sports pedal. It also gets head-up display and the side-facing-rear seats have been replaced with a front-facing bench seat. As per a report on the internet, the car has been made for the Royal family of Udaipur.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit and Karthik Enjoy Day Off Watching Nadal Play at Australian Open
- Spider-Man: Far From Home Teaser Trailer: Peter Parker Embarks on a Global Adventure
- Yes, I'm in Love: 'Manikarnika' Star Ankita Lokhande Confirms Dating Vicky Jain
- AR Murugadoss Denies Directing Rajinikanth in a Political Thriller
- PUBG More Dangerous Than Drugs: J&K Students Association Demands Government Ban of Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results