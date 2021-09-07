This Mahindra XUV700 Digitally Imagined as a Rally-Spec SUV is Food for Thought

After keeping many car enthusiasts curious, Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the addition of the newest member to their family - XUV700. The homegrown automaker’s upcoming SUV marks the eventual discontinuation of the very successful XUV500. The Indian automotive giant has already rolled out the pricing of the new XUV700, which starts from Rs 11.99 lakh ex-showroom and is all set to hit dealerships/showrooms in the latter half of this month.

As a successor of the XUV500, the new mid-size SUV the new mid-size SUV looks great from all angles. It carries the legacy of the XUV500’s design-forward with similar wheel arches, but consists of a large grille, LED headlights, and big C-shaped Daytime running lamp (DRLs) among others. The car features the new “Twin Peaks" logo of Mahindra & Mahindra and comes with independent suspension on all ends. Which makes it a great fit for rally racing and on that note Zephyr Designz came up with a digital rendition of a rally-spec iteration of the XUV700.

The design studio shared the modified renditions on Instagram, which looks sick.

Check it out here:

Going by the visuals, the most crucial of all mods is the suspension update. The artist has managed to increase the height of the new SUV by using a rally-spec suspension set-up, which rides on the set of chunkier rubber shod around deep-dish alloy wheels.

Changes on the front include a redesigned grille and a Cyan colour scheme for the LED DRLs. Additionally, the bumper gets replaced with an off-road-spec unit which also houses a winch feature and a couple of auxiliary lamps. The hood gets an air scoop as well, while another set of auxiliary lamps sit on the roof, along with a top box. On the rear, the changes include a redesigned tail lamps with a light bar connecting both. However, the distinctions end here as the digital renditions offer limited visibility, but the XUV700s digital transition overall looks purposeful.

Also Watch:

Coming back to the original XUV700, the petrol MT variant is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh and the diesel MT is priced at Rs 12.49 lakh (both ex-showroom). The four-wheeler is going to be based on the latest level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), making it the first vehicle in the segment which will have this technology. The XUV700 will be offered in two engine options – 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel variant. The petrol unit has the ability to produce 200 hp of maximum power and 380 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel engine will be able to generate 155 hp of power and 360 Nm of peak torque. Both engines have been mated with a six-speed manual gearbox.

