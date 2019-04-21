This Man Drove an Electric Car for 1 Lakh Km and Saved Over Rs 5 Lakh in Fuel Cost – Watch Video

Air pollution is a problem that is staring at us right in the eye and it cannot be overlooked any longer, especially for those who live in regions like Delhi NCR where the pollution has risen to life-threatening levels. So, while most of us are toying with the idea of an electric car and are discussing how living with one would be like, a man named KV Suresh who is based out of Noida, has clocked almost 1 Lakh kilometres on his own electric car – the Mahindra e2o.As amazing as the distance that was covered in every day driving conditions in an electric car sounds, when you get down to the numbers – as the video explains – it gets even more impressive.As per the video, if the cost of electricity consumed per unit for driving the electric car is taken to be Rs 5, and if the car drives 10 kilometres per a unit of electricity, that means Suresh consumed 9800 units of electricity (he had driven the car for 98,000 km at the time of the video being filmed), which is equivalent to just Rs 49,000! Suresh further adds that during the five years of ownership, he has spent Rs 35,000 for the car’s maintenance. This means that the total cost is just Rs 84,000!Just to show how low that cost is, if you were to compare the same 98,000 kilometres’ cost of running in a petrol car that gives an average of 12 km/l, then the fuel cost alone (taken at Rs 70 per litre) comes out to be a whopping Rs 5,71,667. And if you add to that the same maintenance cost of Rs 35,000 for the car, then the total cost comes out to be Rs 6,06,667, yes, over Rs 6 lakh!That means the effective savings for Suresh, in the past five years, has been Rs 5.22 Lakh, which is equivalent to the cost of a brand new petrol-engine powered hatchback!The mind-blowing cost is not the only surprising element of the video as Suresh then goes on to talk about the condition of the car and says that there has been no cell degeneration or reduction in the range that he gets per charge and he is still able to drive the car for about 100-120 kilometres per charge, which he does overnight.So at the end of the day, while we all think about electric cars and their feasibility when it comes to real life application, Suresh’s experience definitely helps in getting a broader perspective into understanding electric cars.