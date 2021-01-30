This Maruti 800 Modified to an EV Outputs More Torque Than a Toyota Fortuner SUV: Watch Video

On top of the many things that we enthusiasts love about electric cars is its massive and instant torque. But today the case is not with traditional EV makers that have given some great products, but a humble Maruti 800 that has been modified to gown an electric avatar. The selling point? It has more torque than the mammoth Toyota Fortuner.

This little Maruti 800 was converted into an electric car by Hemank Dabhade from Pune. The car that was bought as a second-hand at Rs 75,000 now outputs 378Nm, let me say that again, 378Nm of torque. This is a whole 133Nm more than the Toyota Fortuner itself. It comes with a rear-wheel drivetrain which takes its juice from 19 KW electric motor with a Curtis SE controller. The rear axle, as Dabhade explains in the video, was taken from a scrapyard.

Watch Video:

The constant torque output from this motor is 54 Nm which can be pushed to 70 Nm for a few seconds if required. The motor is paired with a 7:1 stepdown transmission system that multiplies the torque. At the wheels, it generates a maximum of 378 Nm of torque, which is tremendous for a car that weighs under 800 kilograms.

Also Watch:

At its heart, the car gets 16 batteries out of which 9 are placed in the engine bay, while the remaining 7 are situated under the front seats. Complemented by the low centre of gravity, the car can go upto 120km on a single charge with a top speed of 80 – 85kmph. The batteries on this car are charged through a twin charger set-up, and it takes about 4 to 4.5 hours to completely charge the car. There is no provision of fast charging.